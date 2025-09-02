How Raiders Can Prove Doubters Wrong In 2025
As the regular season kicks off, the Las Vegas Raiders of last season is a distant memory after wholesale changes were made within the organization and on the roster.
What to Expect from the Raiders
Through Organized Team Activities, training camp, and the preseason, the Raiders look to be an improved team, especially on the offensive side of the ball. While questions still surround the defense, the unit should be in better situations with an improved offense helping them this season.
Still, the Raiders must prove they have taken the next step by performing well on gameday.
Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports recently listed his thoughts on the ceiling and floor for every team in the National Football League. He believes Las Vegas' floor is a 6-11 record and missing out on the playoffs. Even without a playoff berth, eight wins would be a success for the Raiders this season.
Although 6-11 may be a realistic floor for the Raiders, their coaching staff would likely not be satisfied considering the moves they made this offseason. Carroll is also on record as saying that 10 wins is his goal for the Raiders, as that has generally been a personal benchmark of his over the years."
"The Raiders are a fun team to watch on the offensive side of the ball. Outside of Maxx Crosby, this team will have serious issues getting off the field. Jeremy Chinn and Eric Stokes isn't enough to improve the secondary, as the defense has holes on all three levels," Kerr said.
"Carroll is a good defensive coach, but the Raiders will need their young players to develop fast. Smith will also need to cut down the interceptions at quarterback. The Raiders are better, but there's a lot of work to do here."
Following cutdown day, Raiders General Manager John Spytek noted that he will continue to look for ways to improve a Raiders roster that is still in need of additional talent. Las Vegas is undoubtedly deep at certain positions, but also need work at others.
"Yeah, I mean, we're always going to try to find guys at different times that can help our team win. And I think I love the idea of playing rookies. I think that's a constant tug-of- war between coaches and personnel people. Sometimes I think it's really easy for me to sit up here and say, 'Play the rookies,' because I don't have to call the plays and coach them up and get the quarterback to feel like they can trust him," Spytek said.
"And so we just constantly monitored who was available, and the more we talked about it, and that Amari [Cooper] was still there, and the way we saw our roster developing, and seeing Dont'e [Thornton Jr.] and Jack [Bech] come along, we started to have some conversations with the Amari about coming back to Raider Nation. And he was super interested right away. And obviously, we made the move because we felt like he made us better."
