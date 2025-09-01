Why Familiarity Breeds Confidence in Raiders Locker Room
Following an offseason marked by several significant changes, the Las Vegas Raiders have a new look and feel. Las Vegas enters the 2025 regular season eager to move past last season's 4-13 disappointment.
“Yeah, I think looking at this whole thing, these guys have been working for a long time since before I got here, so I'm taking it very seriously to be ready to go out there, you know, whatever happens, and be ready to perform. So, that's kind of just where my mindset is right now,” Pickett said.
Pickett must quickly learn what is a deep and complex playbook under Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly. Pickett noted the fact that Kelly has a close relationship with his former college offensive coordinator, Mark Whipple.
That connection will come in handy as Pickett transitions to his third team in less than two seasons. Although the Raiders hope Geno Smith stays healthy, they undoubtedly need Pickett to get up to speed quickly in case they need him to play for whatever reason.
“I think, just looking at it early, he's good friends with Mark Whipple, who was my OC at the University of Pittsburgh, so there's a lot of similarities there. I'm going to call coach Whip this weekend and talk to him some more about it. But a lot of the things I did in college is similar to what he's doing, so I'm kind of taking the teaching I have from Coach Whip and utilizing it here without much coaching that I've been able to get yet. So, just going off the instincts in that.”
Upon his arrival, Pickett noticed the tools at his disposal in what is widely regarded as one of the best training facilities in the National Football League. Pickett wants to make the most of the new opportunity he has.
“Yeah, I think that's big. Since the second I got here, I was in the facility and been working nonstop. Like I said, I want to be ready just in case. You never know what could happen. I want to be there for the team and be a guy they can rely on. So, just taking it a day at a time and studying as much as I can," Pickett said.
