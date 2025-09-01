Newest Raiders Addition Has Big Goals
The Las Vegas Raiders continued to improve their roster, right up until the start of the regular season.
Raiders Vet is Ready to Connect with His Teammates
The Raiders recently added quarterback Kenny Pickett via trade. It did not take Pickett long to notice one of his most dependable new teammates, Brock Bowers. Following training camp, Pickett raved about Bowers.
"Yeah, he's a special player. Obviously, I watched him when he was in college, and now being here on the practice field, I got to throw to him in one on ones,” Pickett said.
“There's things he does at the top of the route to create separation that is different than a lot of guys around the league. The guy finds ways to get open. He knows coverage. Being here two days watching him find voids in zone, he's an impressive guy, impressive player. So, glad he's on our side.”
Pickett has had a unique career in the National Football League. Although he is undoubtedly talented, Pickett has been traded several times within a short period of time. While that could discourage some players, Pickett believes it is just a part of his story and that each player's story is unique.
“Yeah, it's awesome. Everyone's journey is different. It's not a cookie cutter system; the NFL is a crazy business. You have to be able to adapt, or you'll be you'll be done. So, being fluid, being able to pick up things on the fly, learn playbooks, learn systems, be able to go out there and play fast. I think the experience I've had in the past has helped me with that. You know, move along quickly, but like I said, just taking it one day at a time, being where my feet are, and being all in on the process and where I'm at," Pickett said.
It is still unclear what the Raiders' exact plans are at quarterback once Aidan O'Connell returns from injury. Still, O'Connell struggled before his injury and appeared to not be the best fit for Chip Kelly's offense.
Time will tell what the Raiders do with their group of quarterbacks, but with or without O'Connell, the Raiders upgraded their quarterback room which finished last season as one of the worst in the league.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.