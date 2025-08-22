How Raiders' Aidan O'Connell Is Handling Year 3
Las Vegas Raiders backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell got the most snaps at quarterback in the team's first two preseason games. O'Connell looked to have good control of the offense but still had an up-and-down showing in both preseason games. He has had really bad interceptions in both games. That is something that O'Connell has not been able to clean up about his game. He has to fix that and fast.
O'Connell has to be better does not show improvement. There can be some question marks for the Raiders' backup quarterback heading into the season. He knows he has to and wants to continue working on not turning over the ball and giving his offense a better chance to score points.
It is no secret to O'Connell that he knows that he has to play better. And he also knows that if he does not, his backup role could be taken from him. This week in practice, it was one for O'Connell. And he showed something for the first time that we have not seen from him since has came to the league.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about O'Connell on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Aidan O'Connell is pretty much the same guy all the time," said Carpenter. "He is a steady Eddie. That is not an insult. The quarterback cannot be panicked. But that does not mean he cannot be emotionless. For the first time, we saw emotion from Aidan O'Connell."
"It is the most emotion we have seen," said Trezevant. "This is the most. I think we were a little like, you know, taking note, right? You know Aidan took his helmet off, you know, after one drill, and you can sense a little frustration, but it was not necessarily from a negative standpoint. It was simply from wanting to get better, and then you know if we can take a step back."
"A part of what is going on with Aidan is that there is a little bit of distrust between him and the second-string offensive line. However right, however wrong ... But other things are going on, what Aidan is going through ... Nevertheless, Aidan was letting that dog out."
