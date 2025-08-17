Concern Growing Over Raiders Backup QB Aidan O'Connell?
Las Vegas Raiders backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell got the most snaps at quarterback in the team's second preseason game. O'Connell looked to have good control of the offense but still had an up-and-down showing in the second preseason game. He had another really bad interception. That is something that O'Connell has not been able to clean up about his game. He has to fix that and fast.
O'Connell has to be better does not show improvement there can be some question marks for the Raiders' backup quarterback heading into the season. He knows he has to and wants to continue working on not turning over the ball and giving his offense a better chance to score points.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about O'Connell's struggles in the second preseason game on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
O'Connell's Struggles Continue
"Let us start with the elephant in the room. Aidan O'Connell had his third interception of the preseason," said Carpenter. "I am not an excuse maker for Aidan. I said last week his performance was ugly. Today it was very bad. And so here is the dilemma. In practice, when he is with the first team offense line, he looks good. And there are times with the second offensive line, where he looks good at times."
"But there is a huge drop-off from the first offensive line to the second for the Las Vegas Raiders; it is tangible. And so he spends way too much time when he is on the field because he is not playing with the first offensive line, worrying about protection. The run game is not there with the second team because the offensive line is just not good ... Then we stare down the receiver, which has been a terrible hallmark of his play, the entire time he has been here."
"It was not a good performance by him for the least bit. I am not going to pretend that it was ... It was a very bad performance by Aidan ... I do not think the guy sucks when he does not have an offensive line, when he is playing with the twos or the threes and he has no run game ... I have said Aidan O'Connell has not shown me enough to convince me that he is a QB1. That is still the truth."
