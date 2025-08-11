Pressure Is On Raiders' QB Aidan O'Connell to Perform
Las Vegas Raiders backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell got the most snaps in at quarterback in the team's first preseason game. O'Connell looked to have good control of the offense but still had an up-and-down showing in the first preseason game.
O'Connell has to be better in his outing in week two of the preseason. He knows he has to and wants to continue working on not turning over the ball and giving his offense a better chance to score points.
O'Connell is in year three with the Silver and Black, but he is also with a new offensive coordinator once again. That is something hard for a young quarterback to come into. But O'Connell does not make an excuses and continues to work hard to get the Chip Kelly offense down. O'Connell will serve the Raiders this season as their backup quarterback. Head coach Pete Carroll has a lot of trust in O'Connell to be the backup to starting quarterback Geno Smith.
But O'Connell has to show more for this Raiders team. And we can see that in the next preseason game. O'Connell has a good pose in the pocket, but he has to get the turnover numbers down. That is something that continues to be the problem with O'Connell. We are going to see how O'Connell bounces back this week in training camp and the game.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about O'Connell in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
Aiden O'Connell's Stock
"Raider fans are frustrated with Aiden O'Connell," said Carpenter. "Whether it is fair or not, it is the reality of the tape that he has put out there for the fans to digest ... He has had a very good camp. Not as good as Geno, but I have never seen anybody in a new system have as good of a camp as Geno ... But there is no controversy between Aidan and Cam Miller. Cam does not have command of the offense like he does."
"Even though I do not think Aidan's job is in jeopardy or his roster spot. I think for him to get some relief from the fan base, he has to put something together for them ... He cannot go out and have a slow start and play the way he did against Seattle when he gets out there against San Francisco."
