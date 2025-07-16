Where the Raiders Rank as the Best in the NFL
The Las Vegas Raiders' history is among the most respected in the National Football League. On the field, the Raiders have had their issues, but they are still the Raiders. The Raiders logo and color schemes are among the best in the league.
Silver and Black are synonomous with the Raiders. Their uniforms are one of the most simple, yet most recognizable in sports. Their uniforms are a subtle, but meaningful nod to the past.
Nate Davis of USA TODAY recently ranked the uniforms of every team in the National Football League. He ranked the Raiders' uniform as one of the top in the league.
"The colors, the logo, the clean simplicity of the pants and jersey – it’s close to a perfect football uniform. The Silver and Black’s only sartorial sin remain not embracing their inner (and outer) Darth Vader. Why can’t we see the helmets and pants go primarily black with silver trim to complete a seriously menacing look? It’d be a serious commitment to football fashion excellence," Davis said.
When Al Davis switched the Raiders' colors to silver and black in 1963, he likely could not have imagined the Raiders would be where they are today. Specifically, Davis probably would never have thought his beloved Raiders would be playing in Las Vegas.
His son, current Raiders owner Mark Davis, recently noted that his late father loved Las Vegas.
“He loved Las Vegas. He loved sitting out in the sun. He’d bring his weights with him, his barbell and weights, because they didn’t have gyms in the hotels back then. That’s how he’d travel. He’d work out. Relax. He and my mom would go to a nice dinner and see a show. All right before training camp. It was a great time. My dad was treated very nicely by the people," Davis said.
“Las Vegas was always the entertainment capital of the world. Now, it’s the sports and entertainment capital. And being part of that is really, it’s fun to be a part of that. It’s two different eras of Las Vegas.”
The Raiders aim to improve on the field this upcoming season. Doing so would bring back memories of better days for the Silver and Black's fanbase.
