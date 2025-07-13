The Raiders' Biggest Storyline Heading into Training Camp
Following last season's dismal 4-13 campaign, which featured a 10-game losing streak, the Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason in dire need of a talent infusion on their roster. Raiders General Manager John Spytek wasted no time making necessary changes for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders have plenty to look forward to, with training camp right around the corner. Christian Gonzales of NFL.com recently analyzed the top storylines entering the Raiders' training camp.
"Pete Carroll heads into Las Vegas with the hope of stabilizing a Raiders franchise that hasn't seen much success in recent seasons. The 73-year-old coach appears to be energized after spending last season away from the sidelines. He joins a loaded AFC West with a ton of coaching experience and recent success -- Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs, Sean Payton's Denver Broncos, and Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers all made the postseason in 2024," Gonzalez said.
"Carroll's arrival, which includes new general manager John Spytek, brings forth much-needed change for the Raiders, and his undertaking figures to headline training camp this summer, but there were several key on-field changes in Las Vegas ahead of the 2025 season."
The AFC West sent three teams to the playoffs last season. Still, it is the Chiefs that are leading the pack after winning the last nine conscutive divsion titles. Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby recently noted that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are still the team to beat.
"It’s ultimate respect when it comes to them, they’ve earned it. They’ve won three Super Bowls, they’ve got the best quarterback in football. But for us, as a pass rusher, I’m going against the best quarterback. For me, I believe I’m the best pass rusher in the world, so every time we match up it’s a match made in heaven,"Crosby recently said.
Carroll and Crosby will be two of the primary people leading the way for the Raiders moving forward. They, plus the rest of the Raiders must prepare for a long, and grueling 17-game slate by putting together a solid offseason.
Las Vegas has plenty of new pieces to work with this upcoming season but must find a way to fit them together as seamlessly as possible, and as quickly as possible.
