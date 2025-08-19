WATCH: Raiders Executive Talks Roster Building as Cutdown Day Looms
LAS VEGAS, NV.-- The Las Vegas Raiders made a large number of moves this offseason to improve. From trading a third-round pick for Geno Smith to adding several skill players in the NFL Draft, the Raiders appear to be an improved team.
Raiders Assistant Manager Brian Stark spoke before training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Carroll Weighs In
Following training camp this month, Pete Carroll spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: You mentioned last night that you had some thoughts on the two long ball throws to Dont'e Thornton Jr., but you wanted to look at the film first. I'm curious if you wanted to share what those thoughts were and where that connection might be?
Coach Carroll: "Sorry, I can't solve your curiosity here. We're just going to keep working on it. I think there's different ways to throw the ball up the field. You can lay it up with a lot of height on the pass, and you can throw the ball at guys, you can work back shoulders. We've been doing all of that in these games, but we haven't really connected the way we've seen our guys connect in practice. So I'm anticipating that we'll smooth that out, and it might take some more time.
"Dont'e [Thornton] is getting the edge, and then Geno [Smith] has just got to get the ball right on it where he's going to make the play on the football better than we have . Right off the bat, remember the first pass, the first game that went, it was a back shoulder throw and we didn't handle that one very well, but it's a catch that he's made in practice many times. So, we've just got to get those all settled in and get Geno really confident with how he wants to go about putting the ball to him. It's different with different guys, and we're learning that as we go."
Q: You have a three kids with local high school ties on your team, and you made them all captains last night. Just curious why that was important to you and feel like a kind of special moment for Las Vegas football?
Coach Carroll: "Well, I hope so. It was a special moment for those guys also, and I'm glad that you pointed it out and that maybe the fans did recognize that we wanted to connect that. It's really important for us to connect with our fans and respect the guys that are from these areas that have their families. It's very meaningful to them, so I wanted to just make a point of it, We're proud of those guys and proud that they represent. And I hope our fans keep collecting, we've got to knock some of those 49ers fans out of our stadium here by keeping them at home somehow and fill our place up with our guys as much as possible. And so, whatever we can do to contribute to that, we want to do.""
