The Raiders Have Been Gifted a Wonderful Opportunity
The Las Vegas Raiders have shown under Pete Carroll that they have no issues adding players to a position of need, if it makes sense and they have a legitimate chance to do so.
Both of those boxes would be checked in a potential move for defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who is in a contract dispute with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Las Vegas needs all the talent it can get. After years of searching for a competent defensive end to play opposite Maxx Crosby, there is one who is reportedly on the trade block and looking for a new home.
Cameron Sheath of the Pro Football Network listed the Raiders as a potential landing spot for Hendrickson via trade.
Why Raiders Make Sense
"Another AFC team with a new head coach this season is the Las Vegas Raiders, who hired legendary Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll this offseason. Carroll is also a defensive mind, and the thought of pairing Hendrickson with four-time Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby may be too tempting to ignore," Sheath said.
"In 2024, the Raiders were a bottom-12 defense in both quarterback pressure rate (21.2%) and sacks (38), something Carroll will be eager to fix. The team spent a first-round pick on edge rusher Tyree Wilson in 2023 but has yet to break even on that investment.
"With the Raiders offense now stacked with stars, Carroll should be aiming to compete immediately. Hendrickson would help that cause in a big way, adding elite playmaking ability as well as an experienced head."
Paring Hendrickson with Crosby would be a solid duo. It would give the Raiders two of the best defensive ends in the league.
Following training camp, Carroll noted that the Raiders would continue to be on the look out for additional players to add to the roster. The Raiders have undoubtedly improved but still desperately need talent on defense.
"I'm always looking for more competition, but it is apparent that in all different phases of our team, we have guys that are battling to push to get their spots. And we're trying to give them opportunities with the higher group to show that they can match up and all that. And it's exactly what this program is all about," Carroll said.
"So the more competitive we can make it, the longer it can keep the competitiveness alive. We don't need to make any big decisions right away. We'll take our time at it and let it continue to factor in. Guys coming into the program and a new guy comes in today, [Terrell] Edmunds comes in today, guys take note of that. They know that we're still looking, we're still trying to get this as competitive as we could possibly get. So we'll be pushing that way forever, but right now it's really apparent."
