WATCH: Raiders OL Caleb Rogers Speaks Following Training Camp
HENDERSON, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders drafted offensive lineman Caleb Rogers to add to the depth along their offensive line. He is a talented offensive lineman who can play multiple positions, and the Raiders' coaching staff is preparing him to do precisely that.
Rogers spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Pete Carroll spoke at the league meetings during the offseason. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: You're known as a program builder. Not every head coach is. When did you become a program builder? Can people become program builders, or is that something you have? Coach
Carroll: "Obviously you can, yeah. When I was at New England, and was out the year after that, that was the year that really my life in football changed. I'd been coaching 27 years at that time. At that time, I really didn't know that I wanted to be a head coach, it just kind of happened, honestly. And I wasn't prepared well enough, I didn't have my philosophy together. I didn't have my approach nailed. And in that off season, I had a moment where I figured it out. I needed to get my act together and I don't need to tell you the story, you can figure it out, read about it from somewhere else, but at that moment, everything shifted. And the next thing that happened, I went to USC.
"So, it was pretty dang significant, and it was really figuring out who I am, figuring out what my uncompromising principles are all about, figuring out how I wanted to treat the people, how I envisioned the organization coming together in all aspects. And all I can tell you is the next thing that happened, I went to SC and they were yelling at me for coming in there. They didn't want me. The fans at this moment in time, I was getting a terrible response, but I took it on as I couldn't care less, because I knew where we were going and what we wanted to do, because I figured out how I wanted to do it. So, can you be a program builder, and can you learn how to do it? Yes, I did.
"But the essence of it is figuring out who you are and what you want to stand for, and how you going to deal with people that you would be dealing with in all levels, and it has to come from your heart. It has to be right, as authentic as it can possibly be, then you can withstand the questions and the challenges and the issues and concerns from a place that you can be true. And let me extend this thought too, that it's extremely difficult for guys to be first year coaches. It's extremely difficult.
"I got fired the first time, I got fired the second time, and it's because I didn't know what I was doing, I didn't have my act together. And it wasn't that I wasn't wanting to be good and all that, I just hadn't been through enough. So, sometimes you've got to learn the hard way, and I hate learning the hard way. I always like the other guy to learn the hard way. But sometimes you've just got to go through it and that's what took place."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take