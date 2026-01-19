Raiders Continue to Add to Long List of Coaching Candidates

The Las Vegas Raiders enter this offseason with a chance not only to reset and rebuild, but also to do so relatively quickly, with the resources to back it up. Many factors have contributed to why things have not gone the Raiders' way lately. Poor coaching is by far one of the biggest reasons.

Still, the Raiders are ready to move on from what was a dismal 2025 season that never had any real chances of materializing after early injuries to some of their best players. Still, the Raiders could have won several more games, some against playoff teams, if they had had better coaching.

Raiders' Search

Las Vegas fired Pete Carroll the day after their season-finale win over the Kansas City Chiefs. With the No. 1 pick in hand and money to spend, the Raiders have plenty to offer their next head coach. Their recent failures warrant any optimism to be cautious, at best, still, Las Vegas has a lot to like.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Add to the Pool of Candidates

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Raiders have requested to interview San Francisco 49ers Offensive Coordinator Klay Kubiak for their vacant head coaching position. Kubiak joins a list of over 10 candidates the Raiders have interviewed or requested to interview.

"Raiders requested permission to interview 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak for their head coaching job," Schefter said.

Raiders requested permission to interview 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak for their head coaching job. pic.twitter.com/TJ25SIvRdp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2026

The Raiders must continue to make their search as far-reaching and as thorough as possible. There is no rush to find a head coach. However, the sooner they do so, the sooner the process of getting over a terrible 2025 season can truly begin.

Following the end of the regular season, Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained what the most critical issues are for the team at the moment.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts after a play during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“The better person at the helm that you have steering that ship, my experiences is, the more successful you are. And you look at, are there two more important hires in an organization than a quarterback and a head coach? I think we probably all would agree that those two men usually steer the ship, and that's out in front of us right now,” Spytek said.

“It'll be built organizationally. We want to define what it means to be a Raider. We want people that are excited to be a Raider. We think that this is an exciting job, and we want people where it means a little bit more to be a Raider.

Tom Brady waves at Detroit Lions fans at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, November 2, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think when we can find that, we can find those people that are dying to stay here, dying to come here, dying not to leave here, then that success with some stability will be created."

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Follow us: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.