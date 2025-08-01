The Raiders Are Putting the Pieces Together in Training Camp
For the first time in a long time, the Las Vegas Raiders have a dependable starting quarterback. While he still must prove it in meaningful games, Geno Smith has looked like the quality starting quarterback the Raiders have long needed.
Following training camp, Smith credited offensive coordinator Chip Kelly with implementing a style of play that Smith already appears confident in. Smith looks like he has played in Kelly's system much longer than he has.
Although the Raiders' offense is still putting the pieces together, Smith and the offense looks ahead of schedule. Smith has been accurate and on time with most of his passes. He is a clear upgrade at the position and is by far the best quarterback since Derek Carr.
If the Raiders' offense can continue to learn Kelly's scheme, and more importantly, can execute it at a high level, their offense will surprise many. Las Vegas now has the tools and the offensive player to move the ball more efficiently and score more points than they did last season.
"Yeah, I think Chip [Kelly] has done a great job, number one, with implementing his style of play. We want to be tough, we want to be physical, we want to attack the line of scrimmage. He's doing a great job scheme wise, putting us in position to make plays," Smith said.
"We got a lot of great weapons on offense, so he's putting the guys in positions to make plays. And you can see it out there from day one, just the guys who are touching the ball and getting up, getting in open space. And I think Chip's been doing a great job of just helping us get better, and it's only going to improve as we go."
It is anyone's guess how many games the Raiders will win, but Smith noted that is the team's ultimate goal. They are far from the best team in the league, but Las Vegas has looked like a team that will be a tough out for any team they play this season.
"Yes, sir. As a great man once said, 'Just win, baby.' So that's what we're here to do. We're here to win. And again, it's about what we do every single day, winning habits, creating a winning mentality. That's something we're doing already, so we just got to take it one day at a time, one step at a time," Smith said.
