Raiders' Offensive is Going to Have to Build Chemistry Quick
The Las Vegas Raiders want to have a better season in 2025 than they did in 2024. It all is going to have to start up front on both sides of the ball. But for the offense to be better last season as well, they are going to have to get good play from their offensive line.
The Raiders have an offensive line that can be good next season, but they still need to find the right starting five and find how to make it work as a unit.
One of the biggest changes the Raiders made this offseason was bringing in a new offensive coordinator to help their offense be better next season than they were last season. The Raiders hired veteran offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to bring their offense back to life. Kelly has been in the NFL as a head coach before, and most of his experience comes at the offensive coordinator position.
The Raiders also now have a head coach who is known for loving to run the ball. But to do that, they are going to have to get good blocking lines and play at all times from their offensive line. The Raiders have one of the best left tackles in football in Kolton Miller.
They have one of the best centers in the NFL in Jackson Powers-Johnson. They brought in veteran guard Alex Cappa and have a good young right tackle in DJ Glaze.
But there is one thing that is still missing on the offensive line, and that is the chemistry. The good thing for the Raiders is that they will get the chance to find the chemistry on the offensive line in training camp.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the chemistry that the offensive line needs on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Now, because they are going to run so much this year. They are going to work that play-action pass. They are going to attack down the field. That offensive line is going to have to find harmony quickly," said Carpenter. "That offensive line is going to have to be on the same page quickly. That offensiv line is going to have to learn to work in union. If they are going to have success, they are going to do it with that offensive line leading the way."
We also invite you to always follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoSr. Talk to us about this story and the Raiders now!
You can also find our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.