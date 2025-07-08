How Much Say Will Pete Carroll Have on the Offense?
One of the biggest changes the Las Vegas Raiders made this offseason was bringing in a new offensive coordinator to help their offense be better next season than they were last season. The Raiders hired veteran offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to bring their offense back to life. Kelly has been in the NFL as a head coach before, and most of his experience comes at the offensive coordinator position.
The Raiders wanted an offensive coordinator who is not new to calling plays and one who knows what to do with the weapons he has. And that is exactly what Kelly gives the Raiders. Kelly has a lot of experience both in the NFL and college football. And he knows how to use his offensive weapons no matter what. He is not a coach who is going to make his offense adapt to him; he is going to adapt to the offense.
Kelly has so many offensives that work at the NFL level, and whatever one the Raiders will benefit from the most heading into next season, that is one that he will use. Kelly spent last season in the college ranks at Ohio State. That offense was good, and Kelly was part of the team that won a National Championship last year in college football.
The Raiders like what he gives their offense, and that is why they hired him to do what he does best on the offensive side of the ball.
One of the biggest questions for the Raiders offense heading into next season is how much control Carroll will give Kelly. Is Carroll going to have any say in the offense, or is he going to give all the power to Kelly no matter what next season?
One thing that we know about Pete Carroll's teams is that they like to run the ball. Carroll likes his offenses to have a good run game. And that can be one of the reasons the Raiders took running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Carroll is going to have a say in the offense, but not a huge one that takes away from the brilliance of Kelly next season. It is going to be interesting to see what the Raiders offense looks like in Week 1 next season.
We also invite you to always follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoSr. Talk to us about this story and Kelly now!
You can also find our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.