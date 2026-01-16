Roster Issues the Raiders Must Not Overlook

The Las Vegas Raiders have a long list of issues they must correct this offseason. If they do not, next season will not be any better than this season's 4-13 or their 3-14 season two seasons ago. Las Vegas is mired in mediocrity but has the resources to dig its way out this offseason.

Las Vegas' rebuild will take time. Still, if they can adequately address their most significant needs, they could make a jump next season. Six teams that won six games or fewer in 2024-25 made the playoffs this season. It is not impossible for the Raiders to significantly improve this offseason.

Raiders' Weaknesses

Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus examined a few of the strengths and weaknesses of every team in the National Football League. The Raiders need a thorough roster rebuild this offseason. No position group needs it more than Las Vegas' offensive line.

Wasserman also noted how poorly the Raiders' wide receivers performed as a group this season. The offensive line and quarterback played into that, as did Jakobi Meyers' departure at the trade deadline. This offseason, the Raiders need a true No. 1 wide receiver to help its new quarterback.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) enters the field before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"On offense, upgrades are needed along the offensive line and at wide receiver. Kolton Miller’s return from injury will help stabilize the line, but the unit as a whole must be healthier and more effective in 2025. While quarterback play played a role, none of the Raiders’ qualified wide receivers earned a PFF receiving grade of at least 66.0 this season," Wasserman said.

The numbers say what the Raiders' record confirmed. Las Vegas' offense ranked near the bottom of the league across the board. Its offensive line was, without a doubt, the unit's most significant issue. Both Las Vegas' group offensive linemen and its wide receivers must be addressed this offseason.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) drinks water from the sidelines during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Shortly after the Raiders fired Pete Carroll, General Manager John Spytek explained how the Team will approach its offensive line issues this offseason. Aside from quarterback, Las Vegas' offensive line is undoubtedly the top priority for Spytek, as the unit held the offense back in 2025.

"We're going to attack this entire offseason with an extremely open mind. And anybody that can help bolster that offensive line and do the job required will be considered. We have a lot of cap space; we've got some elite draft picks and maybe adding a veteran presence in there or two would be helpful but not necessarily an absolute necessity. We're not going to begin with the end in mind,” Spytek said.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) catches a pass against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

