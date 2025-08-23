How the Raiders' Offseason Has Earned Confidence, Believers
The Las Vegas Raiders made a lot of moves this offseason to make sure they give their team the best chance to be successful in 2025. These are moves that we have not seen the Raiders make in a long time. It was much needed because of the struggles they have been going through for the last two decades. They are also in a division that is packed with great teams and coaches. That is another layer the Raiders are looking at.
That is why they went out and hired veteran head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll is a great head coach and knows a thing or two about turning things around for a struggling franchise.
The Silver and Black now give him the keys to the franchise, and he is looking to get things in order fast. He wants to win games for the Raiders, and he wants to do it starting this season. Carroll is not sitting around and wasting time. He is here for one thing, and that is winning games.
Carroll has proven that he wants to win games by the moves he made this offseason. The Raiders' offense looks better than it did a season ago. On the defensive side of the ball, Carroll has brought in veteran players that he believes still have a lot to give in the NFL and will help the Raiders be successful. Carroll had a plan for how he wanted to start his first season as the Raiders' head coach, and he has executed that plan well.
Culture Building
NFL analyst Chris Canty likes what the Raiders have done this offseason and what Carroll brings to the franchise.
"First of all, Pete Carroll is going to figure out how to play good defense this year," said Canty on Unsportsmanlike. "And it is going to help that he has Maxx Crosby, who is one of the best defensive players in all of football. That unit is going to come alone."
"But I am bullish on the Raiders because of what they have done on offense. They got a competent quarterback in Geno Smith there, finally, to stabilize that position. They have a runner in Ashton Jeanty who is bringing your own blocker. And they might have the best pass catcher in football, in Brock Bowers."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.