Is Pete Carroll Bringing Back Old School Raiders Mentality?
This offseason, there has been a whole lot of change for the Las Vegas Raiders. They have brought in a whole new regime with head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek in charge now. It has been a good offseason for them both as they are looking to get things turning around for this Raiders organization. That is something that has not been down in over two decades for the Raiders.
But if there is one head coach who can get things turned around, it is Pete Carroll. He has proven before that he can get teams to play better and be better when they have been struggling. He has done it everywhere he has gone, and now he is looking to do it for the Silver and Black. Spytek comes from a team that had success when he was there because of all the players he found who had a lot of talent.
This is a good pairing for the Silver and Black, and it has shown in their first offseason with the Raiders. The Raiders are coming to the close of their training camp. And soon Carroll and Spytek are going to have to make some tough decisions mentality on who makes the roster. And this week in training camp, you have seen the Raiders have some of that old school Raiders mentailty.
Raiders Mentality
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about the Raiders this week in training camp on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"That is what the Raiders need. They need to let those dogs out," said Trezevant.
"We are seeing a little bit of that old school Raider," said Carpenter. "Just a little bit of the nasty, a little bit of that. You're some from Elandon Roberts. You've seen some from Maxx Crosby a little bit. You've seen some from Tyree Wilson. You can just see a little bit of that Raider grit."
"As much as it is Raiders grit ... I think it is the grit of we are tired. We are tired of the way things have been going, and we want to turn things around. They are sick of it. That is the way I would look at it. And at our best, this is what we are going to give. We are not going to let this chance slip."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.