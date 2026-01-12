Raiders Get Their Dream Quarterback in Latest Mock Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are officially on the clock with them securing the first overall pick. Other than the New York Jets, there is no other team that needs a quarterback more than the Raiders. This is their chance to make amends for a disastrous 2025 season, and thankfully, there's a clear number one quarterback prospect.

Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers are on the verge of pulling off one of the greatest turnarounds in college football history. Mendoza took down Dante Moore in a head-to-head matchup in the playoffs, after already taking down the Oregon Ducks in the regular season. Mendoza has all the traits of a franchise quarterback; it's up to the Raiders whether they want to take that gamble or not.

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts after the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Max Chadwick writes for Pro Football Focus, and he releases his 2026 NFL Mock Draft, predicting how the first round will go. For the Raiders, their decision has practically been made for them. Mendoza will be wearing the Silver and Black, and Chadwick doesn't disagree.

"The Pete Carroll-Geno Smith partnership lasted just one disastrous season in Las Vegas. The Raiders are currently looking for Carroll’s replacement and will likely use this top selection to find Smith’s. Mendoza could fit the billing after winning the Heisman Trophy this past season at Indiana. His 41 passing touchdowns and 133.2 NFL passer rating both easily lead all FBS quarterbacks this year", said Chadwick.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks towards the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Geno Smith will not be their starting quarterback next season, and Pete Carroll is already out the door. The Raiders are going to look incredibly different next season, and that's for the better. Mendoza's rookie season will have expectations, but I think they should be tempered, given where the Raiders are right now as an organization.

The best thing about the Raiders right now is that their offensive corps is young. Ashton Jeanty just wrapped up his rookie campaign, and Brock Bowers is eying a bounce back in 2026 after a disappointing sophomore season. They have two young budding receivers in Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr., and Tre Tucker will only be 25 next season.

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

They don't have the same grace on the defensive side of the ball, with an aging star like Maxx Crosby. However, they have players like Tyree Wilson who can take a jump this offseason. The important part is that they secure the quarterback of their dreams and lock in their offense of the future.

