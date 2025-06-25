Evaluating the Raiders' Top Coverage Players
The Las Vegas Raiders put together an admirable performance on the defensive side of the ball in 2024.
Despite multiple injuries, the Raiders remained competitive on defense last season. Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham kept the players engaged and passionate about the game, despite the team's four-win campaign.
With several players returning from injury, the Raiders should be a more complete unit across the board in 2025. We could be talking about one of the best defensive units in the league.
The Raiders added a few players in the secondary who could have an immediate impact.
Let’s break down the team’s top three coverage defenders.
Safety Jeremy Chinn - The big, rangy safety finally had a healthy season with the Washington Commanders and turned into a payday with the Silver and Black.
According to Pro Football Focus, Chinn earned a 64.5 coverage grade last season. He thrived as part of Dan Quinn’s system, and while Graham’s may not fit him as well, he should still be able to succeed.
Chinn and Pola-Mao will form an enforcer duo at safety, with both players expected to be at least average in coverage. Quarterbacks will think twice before taking deep shots downfield.
Cornerback Darien Porter - Porter has not taken a snap on defense for the Raiders yet, but he projects to be one of the top coverage players on the team.
Per PFF, Porter earned a 90.1 coverage grade, which would have been the best grade on the Raiders. He was targeted 16 times and allowed only five receptions for 70 yards, picking off three passes and not allowing a touchdown.
Porter is long, fast, and physical, fitting the exact mold of cornerback Pete Carroll likes. He will see the field often, and Carroll may trust him to take on the opposing team’s top receiver.
Cornerback Eric Stokes Jr. - General Manager John Spytek may have taken a calculated swing by bringing on Stokes as a reclamation project.
Stokes, a former first-round pick by the Green Bay Packers, has struggled to stay healthy during his short NFL career. He has missed 23 out of a possible 48 games in four seasons.
He is a talented player, so if he can stay healthy, he should be a quality starter who can handle one side of the field.
