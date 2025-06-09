Raiders Have a Plan For Jeremy Chinn
The Las Vegas Raiders had a lot of turnover this offseason on the defensive side of the ball, losing players in free agency. The Silver and Black lost a lot of key players from their defense last season. But new head coach Pete Carroll and new general manager John Spytek counter that with their free agent signings.
One player that they brought in was veteran defensive back Jeremy Chinn. Chinn was brought in because the new regime feels confident in him and the leadership he will bring in the secondary room and the defense overall. The Raiders have a young group on the back side of their defense, and the move for Chinn was a good one for the team.
Chinn is expected to have a big role on the Raiders' defense and can have a big season next year. Chinn comes over from the Washington Commanders and was part of the team that went to the NFC Championship game last season.
Now, the Raiders will expect Chinn to play a key role early on in his tenure in Las Vegas.
With the Raiders looking to have a new-look defense and secondary this season, Chinn will be a critical piece to how the Raiders look on that side of the ball. But Chinn is used to expectations and being relied upon week in and week out for an NFL defense.
"I think it started early on in my rookie season," Chinn said. "Just being in a situation where I was asked to do a lot of certain things and just kind of made my mindset like, this is the life of the NFL, like, there's going to be a lot of different roles, a lot of different roles, a lot of different responsibilities. So I just kind of took that and rode with it for the rest of my career."
"Just in terms of his leadership, he's very sure of himself because he puts in the work," Graham said. "And he's been a sponge in terms of learning how we want to do things, and then all the physical attributes, but all 32 teams know about that. The speed, the size, physicality, ability to tackle and nose for the ball. It's all been positive there."
