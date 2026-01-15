Raiders Can't Afford to Make the Same Mistake Twice

Last offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders' new-look front office faced roster questions they could only address with limited information, as Raiders General Manager John Spytek and Pete Carroll had just assumed their roles. There is only so much information available to them early on.

Although word of mouth from the remaining coaches and players, along with a season's worth of game film to go off of, the Raiders' front office had to decide which players to keep in free agency. Some, like Robert Spillane, were too expensive for the Raiders to keep.

Raiders' Top Pending Free Agent

Others, such as Divine Deablo, were definitely affordable for Las Vegas, though. He is an example of what the Raiders' front office cannot do this offseason. The Raiders need talent, but they also have clearly talented players already on the roster, such as Eric Stokes, who is a free agent this offseason.

Las Vegas should be okay with paying Stokes what he deserves, which will be between the Raiders and Stokes' representation. After saving money last offseason, the Raiders should be willing to pay Stokes, as the alternative is much worse. The Raiders have no proven cornerbacks other than Stokes.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) catches a pass against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus explained the Raiders' situation and how productive Stokes was for the Silver and Black. Las Vegas has few pending free agents worth keeping. Stokes should be a top priority, but anything is possible when a new coaching staff is brought in.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"The Raiders are staring down the barrel of another reset after their 2025 efforts backfired dramatically. At the same time, the team’s signing of Stokes has rendered him worth re-signing," Locker said.

"The former Packer unlocked new energy in Las Vegas, turning in career highs in both PFF overall (73.6) and coverage (73.5) grades. More specifically, Stokes’ 261 yards allowed were the second fewest among qualified cornerbacks in coverage, and he led the group in snaps per target (11.1) and reception (19.8). With the Raiders desiring more help at all three levels of their defense, Stokes figures to be a player to build around with Maxx Crosby on that side of the ball."

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) celebrates during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Raiders General Manager John Spytek recently explained one of the most significant lessons he learned in his first offseasons in the role.

“We don't want to let good players leave our building. That's happened around here. I was in charge last year when a couple good players left the building. And it's one of the things I learned, you got to keep our good players here. And we were talking about it this morning. You look around the league there's some former Raiders that are playing good football somewhere. And I got to do a better job in that world," Spytek said.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Follow us on social media: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.