1 Impending Free Agent Raiders Should Prioritize

Another offseason has come for the Las Vegas Raiders. Another coach has been fired, and another job has opened up.

This time, General Manager John Spytek will be more involved in the candidate search and ultimate hiring. Last time, the Raiders, with the help of minority owner Tom Brady, settled on Pete Carroll just days after they added Spytek to the staff.

That didn't work out so well. Hopefully, Spytek's influence will lead to a much more successful and stable new direction for this franchise. He has a lot more to do this offseason than just identify a new head coach, though. This roster showed that it's far from competitive this past season. He and the Raiders will have plenty of draft capital and cap space in free agency to upgrade the personnel, though.

Raiders must retain Eric Stokes



The Las Vegas Raiders' main focus this offseason will be to add new talent. There weren't many players on the roster this season who showed that they'd be worth keeping around, outside of the cornerstones like Maxx Crosby, Brock Bowers, and Ashton Jeanty. Despite their miserable showing this year, it seems like Las Vegas did find one diamond in the rough last free agency.

Last March, the Raiders signed cornerback Eric Stokes to a one-year, $4 million deal. This was sort of a "prove-it" season for him after a disappointing and injury-riddled start to his career with the Green Bay Packers. Because of that, Las Vegas was able to get him on a discount deal. That probably won't be the case this next time around.



In 585 coverage snaps this season for the Raiders, Stokes allowed just 28 catches on 50 targets for 261 yards and one touchdown, while notching four passes defended. Opposing quarterbacks had just a 77.2 passer rating when throwing his way. For comparison, the New York Giants' Russell Wilson finished with a 77.4 this year. Chris Oladokun clocked a 79.0 with the Kansas City Chiefs.

It'll cost the Raiders a pretty penny to bring him back, but he proved that he's worth it. Tons of issues popped up in Sin City this year, but their passing defense was actually adequate, and Stokes deserves a good amount of credit for it.

