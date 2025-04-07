Raiders Defense One of The Least Penalized Last Season
The Las Vegas Raiders season in 2024 was one to forget. The Silver and Black did not have the year they wanted to in any way. They were expected to get much more than the four wins they got. They did not live up to the expectations they had and for the whole season, they could not find consistency. The Raiders struggled on most units last season.
If there was a bright spot for the Raiders from last season, it was the defense. The defense was the best unit for the Raiders for most of the season. The defense kept the team in the games they had the chance to win last season. The defense did their best the give the offense many opportunities to stay in the game and win it at times, but far too often, the defense was put in bad situations.
The Raiders' defense also did a great job of staying disciplined last season in the penalty department. The Raiders were one of the least penalized teams in the National Football League in 2024.
The Silver and Black only had a flag thrown at them 31 times on the defensive side of the ball. And for a team that is on the wrong side of history when it comes to having the most flags, they did a good job of keeping them to a minimum last season.
Now that the Raiders have a new regime with head coach Pete Carroll leading the way, he will like the Raiders to be the least penalize team in the league next season as well on both sides of the ball.
That was one reason Carroll brought back defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for next season. Carroll liked what he saw with Graham and his defenses over the years with the Raiders. The defense under Graham has improved every year since he arrived in Las Vegas in 2022.
Graham is one of the best defensive coordinators in the game and next year he will look to take his defense to the top. Graham has shown that he can take any player he is given and have him playing at a high level. Graham never makes excuses and also has his defensive players ready to play when they take the field.
