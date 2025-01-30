BREAKING: Social Media Reacts to DC Patrick Graham Returning to the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders found their new head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek. The Raiders will look to try things around quickly. They have two new leaders with a proven track record of getting franchises to places they want to. Carroll has done it with USC football in college and the Seattle Seahawks. Spytek did it recently with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay in 2020.
Carroll and Spytek have found their defensive coordinator, and they did not have to look far or outside the building. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will be returning to the Silver and Black and continue calling plays on the defensive side.
Bringing Graham back is a huge boost for the team. It brings stability back to the defense. Graham has been the play caller for the Raiders defense since 2022. Under Graham, the defense has gotten better each season that he has been in Las Vegas.
This past season, he did a great job managing all the key injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Graham was left to play a lot of rookies and young players. He did his best and all the players that stepped out on the field played confidently and hard all year.
"Whether it's players or coaches, as you get older you get more expensive so they're always trying to replace you with younger players," said Graham about how a defense is built over time. "That's how the rosters are constructed. The young players are going to play, especially in a collision sport like this. But it's always valuable because those guys are hungry for the information. All my older players that I've had are really good players. They're always hungry for information."
Graham is highly respected in the locker room, and we can make a strong case for multiple important free agents on the Silver and Black roster coming back and resigning with the Raiders because of Graham being back. Many players and key free agents found success under Graham over the last couple of seasons. Now it is going to be interesting to see what other free agents around the league want to join the Raiders.
