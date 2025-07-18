What Does Success Look Like for the Raiders Next Season?
The Las Vegas Raiders have been directionless since losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the 2021 playoffs. They followed that season up with a disappointing year where they only won six games, and it was also the last year Derek Carr would ever suit up in the Silver and Black.
In 2023, they managed to win eight games in what was supposed to be a year where they were meant to get back to relevance with the reunion of Jimmy Garoppolo and Davante Adams, but they didn't make the playoffs, and the Garoppolo signing was a disaster.
2024 was when it all came crashing down; they only won four games and outside of Brock Bowers and Maxx Crosby, this team was lacking some serious star power. Their offense was ineffective, and their defense was wildly disappointing.
Yet, it's only due to their horrendous season last year that they were able to get a top pick in the draft. With that top pick, they drafted Ashton Jeanty and made a lot of other moves this offseason to improve the team significantly.
Heading into next season, it isn't as if the Raiders have expectations per se, but they are one of the most improved teams in the NFL. With that in mind, what can be considered a successful season for the Raiders next year?
While every team can convince themselves they have what it takes to make it to a Super Bowl, I don't think the Raiders should be aiming that high. However, I also think their winning a couple more games is inexcusable, given how much they've improved their roster and how much new talent they've brought in.
I believe a happy middle ground, and what can be considered an undeniable success for the Raiders, is a playoff berth in 2025. Even saying that, there's no guarantee that this team will make the postseason or even that they are favored to.
Still, I believe this roster has what it takes to be a feisty team next season and one that can perform past their talent level and sneak into the playoffs. Do I believe they can win a playoff game? That depends on which team they're matched up against, but for most of the top contenders in the AFC, it would be a huge upset, to say the least.
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and weigh in on the Raiders' playoff chances!
Go visit our Facebook page to find our daily content, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.