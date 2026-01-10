Why the Raiders Have Plenty to Build Around Moving Forward

The Las Vegas Raiders have a bright future ahead.

Raiders' Building Blocks

Jared Dubin and Garrett Podell of CBS Sports recently ranked each of the vacant head coaching positions around the National Football League. They see the bright side of the Raiders' head coaching position more than some others do, as the Raiders have assets to build around.

Dubin and Podell believe Las Vegas has the fifth-best vacant coaching position available in the league. On paper, the Raiders have a lot to offer a potential head coach, especially one with an offensive background hungry to work with young talent already on the roster and the No. 1 pick.

"The Raiders are here for four reasons: Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, the No. 1 pick in the draft and $100 million in cap room. (You could say five reasons and include Maxx Crosby, but there are already rumors swirling that the Raiders are finally willing to listen to trade offers for the star edge rusher, so he may not be long for Las Vegas.) There is just not much talent on this team outside of those players," Dubin and Podell said.

"There is a loooong way to go before the Raiders can be remotely competitive, and it doesn't help that they play in the AFC West, which is one of the most competitive divisions in football. Like the Titans, though, they can take a jump next season if they hit on their coach and whichever quarterback they presumably draft with the No. 1 pick, and spend their free-agent money to upgrade the talent level on the roster."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (8) celebrates with team mates after making a 60-yard field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs late in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Raiders General Manager John Spytek admitted that he, too, believes the Raiders have a ton of work to do this offseason. At 3-14, that included a 10-game losing streak for the second consecutive season, it is hard to deny that the Raiders have an uphill battle. Still, it is not impossible.

“I think we have a big mountain to climb, but we're not trying to do it all in one day, and steady success, leadership and just show up every day will get us a long way. I don't know if you totally know that until you go through this,” Spytek said.

The Raiders have quality pieces to build around on offense, most of whom have been in the league for only a couple of seasons or less. The Raiders are only a few correct moves from getting going in the right direction, starting next season. Las Vegas must take a hard look in the mirror.

Unless they get a superb offer, the Raiders must select their quarterback of the future with the No. 1 pick. Then, they must use the draft and free agency to give that quarterback and running back Ashton Jeanty at least a serviceable offensive line. Once that happens, anything is possible.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Never miss another Raiders story again. Sign up for our FREE newsletter. It will come straight to your email with the latest news. It is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us on social media: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE