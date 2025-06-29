Ashton Jeanty Will Be the OROY in 2025
It's no surprise that the Las Vegas Raiders' first-round pick Ashton Jeanty has already been linked to next season's Offensive Rookie of the Year award, given his impressive track record in college and ability to run through tackles as if they were nothing.
What also makes him a leading candidate for the award before the season has even started is that the Raiders are looking to use him as often as possible in their offensive scheme. They didn't make Chip Kelly the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the league just because he's coming off a championship with Ohio State; they also did it to ensure that they have the best mind surrounding their generational talent.
Something that also helps is their hiring of Pete Carroll, a legendary head coach who isn't afraid to play the game old-school and let the offense flow through his running back. This, paired with Jeanty's innate talent, will make it so that the Raiders quickly turn around their effectiveness running the ball.
Even if Carroll and Kelly elect not to give Jeanty as many touches, with their top rushing duo, he's still a valuable asset in the pass game and will prove to be an undeniable help in settling Geno Smith in the Raiders offense.
An article published by Fox Sports was released detailing the biggest candidates for the award next season. This isn't the first time it has been linked to the award in the pre-season, but it is another indicator that people believe Jeanty will have an unforgettable debut with the Raiders.
"Jeanty leads the race early. The Heisman Trophy runner-up finished his final season at Boise State breaking school records for carries (374), yards (2,601) and touchdowns (29). He was just 27 yards shy of breaking Barry Sanders’ 1988 record of 2,628 yards".
The Raiders are betting that his ability to shatter records translates to the NFL. The league just witnessed how close Saquon Barkley was to breaking the single-season rushing yards record; they believe Jeanty can do that later down the line.
"Jeanty helped lead the Broncos to the 2024 College Football Playoff as the No. 3 seed. Aside from a successful collegiate career, Jeanty is on track for a strong rookie campaign".
"Coach Pete Carroll said, 'Ashton is every bit what we hoped he would look like. He’s caught the ball well, done good stuff, taken everything seriously, terrific effort throughout. We made it a really big deal to him: Everyone’s watching you. He’s embraced that.'"
Jeanty will be the OROY award in 2025, I can almost guarantee it. The only thing I can see derailing his debut is an injury that keeps him out for the majority of the year. Other than that, his talent alone will lead him to impressive numbers for a rookie, not to mention the opportunities the Raiders will give him to make a difference.
