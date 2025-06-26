Raiders Have One of NFL's Best Young Stars
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best young stars in the NFL, and his name is Brock Bowers. What makes Bowers so special is that he is arguably already the best tight end in the NFL after having a record-shattering rookie season and leading all tight ends in receiving yards.
How much of that production is chalked up to the Raiders having no real options outside of Bowers in the passing game, I don't know. What I do know is that he's one of the big reasons why the Raiders are projected upwards, and they're a franchise that's in for some real change in the upcoming years.
In 2025, Bowers will be surrounded by a lot more talent than he was in his rookie year, so it'll be interesting to see if his role adjusts or if he can continue to dominate as the team's primary receiver. I don't think any of their incoming acquisitions can sway Geno Smith from targeting Bowers the most, but the Raiders' shift to prioritize the run game may affect his statistics.
Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released his 25 under 25 list, highlighting some of the best young players in the NFL. Bowers is the lone Raiders representative, and he's number 16 on the list.
"Talk about elevating the tight end position. Bowers justified his top-15 draft selection with an effortlessly prolific debut in Las Vegas, logging a rookie-record 112 catches as the go-to pass catcher in silver and black. Now that he's set to haul in throws from a more proven quarterback in Geno Smith, his touchdown marks should go up", said Benjamin.
No matter how much the Raiders pound the rock next season, I believe Bowers' touchdown numbers will go up. Smith throws a far more accurate ball than Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell, and that will be invaluable in placing the ball where only Bowers can get it, with his big frame and impressive hands.
Bowers will be one of the offensive pillars for the Raiders game for years to come, and he continues to prove them right in their decision to draft the best player available, as opposed to what the team may need.
