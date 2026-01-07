Why Raiders Make Perfect Sense For John Harbaugh

The Las Vegas Raiders' future is bright. With the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and money to spend in free agency, the Raiders are arguably among the top coaching destinations in the league.

Unexpected Possibility

The Raiders have already begun their coaching search. They have a list of candidates, with interviews already set up through the rest of this week. However, the Baltimore Ravens' decision to part ways with John Harbaugh has altered the head-coaching search for every team in the market.

Garrett Podell of CBS Sports analyzed the possibility of Harbaugh becoming the Raiders' next head coach. Harbaugh's coaching pedigree speaks for itself. The Raiders should at least check and see if there is mutual interest between both sides.

"The Raiders are a blank slate Harbaugh can mold in his own image since they have the 2026NFL Draft's first overall pick. He can handpick his preferred quarterback between Oregon's Dante Moore and Indiana Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza," Podell said.

"He would be pairing one of those passers with 2024 sixth overall pick running back Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty is the first rookie in NFL history with 900-plus rushing yards (975), five-plus rushing touchdowns (4), and five-plus receiving touchdowns (5)."

"Plus, 2024 first-team All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers, who will be in just his third season in 2026. Five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby is also a fantastic defensive foundation block. However, the AFC West is a gauntlet with the No. 1 seed Denver Broncos, the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers and Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs."

These are all valid reasons the Harbaugh and the Raiders would make sense. However, Harbaugh may not want to join a division where he has to face his brother, Jim Harbaugh, twice a year. He would also face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs every year. He has easier routes to his end goal.

The Raiders moved on from Pete Carroll on Monday. Raiders General Manager John Spytek outlined his vision for the team's future. This is one of the most critical offseasons in recent Raiders' history.

"Well, it's about team before self. It's about discipline. It's about accountability. It's about work ethic. Winning is fun, but it comes at a price, and it is required every day, otherwise this league is far too competitive. And he's felt it, I've felt it,” Spytek said.

“You can feel like you're close, but if you're off by a couple different things, you can end up at three and 14, and we've got to put a process and a system in place that demands the best of our players, of our coaches, of our entire football operations, and really the entire building every day. And I've been here a year now, I've got to know MD [Mark Davis], ownership. I know what the expectations are."

