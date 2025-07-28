What I Saw At Raiders Training Camp: First Day in Pads
HENDERSON, Nev.—Day five of the Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 NFL Training Camp finally had the game being played like it should be: in pads!
With a great crowd of fans, the Silver and Black were well-prepared for the physicality that defines this great game.
As your Las Vegas Raiders Beat Writer On SI, I will share what stood out to me. Please note that I will be commenting on any specific information that could harm the Raiders strategically, should their opponents process it.
For that reason, I will, in some cases, speak very generally.
The Offense:
- Every day of this camp, I have told you about Aidan O’Connell’s new look and new release. Today was no exception; however, he played his best.
· O’Connell threw with confidence; he sat in the pocket and let plays develop, and he was in command. He has his best day of camp yet, and to do that with pads says a lot.
· Now, some will read into that that he isn’t QB1, but he is finding the right ingredients to grow into that role someday. More on O’Connell’s great day as we go on.
· I have spoken so much about Geno Smith to Brock Bowers, and today is no exception.
· His ball placement was terrific and hit Bowers with perfect strikes.
· Speaking of Bowers, who is the second-best player on the field, he made a terrific play on Jeremy Chinn, who is an outstanding player, and got massive separation.
· To be fair, with all the press and love Bowers gets and deserves, his speed is UNDERRATED.
· Geno had one, and you could argue, two bad passes all day, but as usual, he has dozens on the money.
· The second-string offensive line was significantly better today. They struggled with timing yesterday on one particular play, and I didn’t see that today.
· Credit coaching and discipline.
· If the season started today, TODAY, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, and Dont’e Thornton would be your starting WRs.
· That is NOT a slam on Jack Bech, it is a pat on the back to Thornton, who is playing very well.
· Bech had a terrific red zone TD from Aidan O’Connell today as well. Another great pass by AOC, and a super catch by the rookie.
· Rookie Caleb Rogers again keeps stacking plays. Sure, he is a rookie, but he is destined, I would suspect, in 2026 to be a starter, and the skill set is evident.
· I like how the rookie works on preparation, is consistent, competes, and doesn’t repeat mistakes.
· One of the most interesting plays today was with Geno Smith at QB and Phillip Dorsett at WR. Jaylon Smith was in coverage, and let me make this CLEAR: Smith had perfect coverage. Geno Smith threaded a needle and completed a pass to Dorsett. I felt bad for Smith, but that is what happens when your quarterback is a top-15 type guy.
· Geno can make plays that aren’t there.
· I have sung the praises of Ashton Jeanty, and deservedly so.
· With that established, I know that I am shocked at his ability to catch the football as a receiver, and I know that he is even better than the Raiders thought he would be.
· He is going to be very dangerous this season. Defense just can’t count on his running; now they have to fear him as a receiver. He will eat early, but once teams have to account for him, Jakobi Meyers, and Brock Bowers owe him a Prime Rib Dinner at Lawry’s.
· There was one play, and I could write about 10, but one in particular in which Jeanty took off on a route, and beat Amari Gainer so bad, that the young LB grabbed his shirt and Jeanty drug him down the field on his route.
· It was an obvious penalty that saved a TD, but it was also a statement by the young RB.
· Speaking of a young RB making a statement, Dylan Laube had a good day today. He made a move on Michael Barrett and was gone.
· It hasn’t been since last training camp that Laube turned the Jets on, but he did today, and I am certain Air Traffic Control at McCarran International Airport. I forgot how fast he was.
· I know I have talked about him a lot, but another example of Dont’e Thornton. Geno Smith hit his hands with a perfect strike in congestion that he dropped. However, the rookie on the next play grabbed a grand ball.
· He doesn’t repeat mistakes, which is big for a young pup trying to become a Dawg.
· To me, the story of the day was that the offense won this practice. Defense wasn’t bad, but this offense is not what we are used to here in the desert. They didn’t look mediocre today.
The Defense:
· Maxx Crosby is a cyborg.
· He plays the game at a level that only the elite Hall of Famers do, and enjoy while you have him, Raider Nation. He is a Michael Jordan, a Kobe Bryant; there will never be another Crosby.
· DT Keondre Coburn is a young DT who you can see some little flashes from. Not big things, but little flashes, and he has to do more. But you can see why he is here.
· Decamerion Richardson continues to stack good days. He got a beautiful pick off of Geno Smith in the red zone today.
· Was he perfect? Of course not, but he is playing like a CB1, and that is encouraging.
· Darien Porter, the rookie CB, did a lot of good today. He dropped an INT that he simply should have had. It is plays like that that separate the young guys from vets, and I know he would love to have that back.
· I thought DT Tank Booker looked the best today that he has looked. He is a rook, so don’t run with that and assume he’s a starter; he isn’t right now, but it was his best day, and he deserves some respect.
· Germaine Pratt made his presence known today for the first time. I was impressed with his quick thinking and was mildly shocked by his reflexes.
· Tommy “Freaking” Eichenberg continues to get some reps with the one. Not all, but “Freaking” is pushing and putting some good reps on tape.
· The confidence of Malcolm Koonce is very evident. He is playing well and feels well. He has NEVER been arrogant.
· But an absence of arrogance doesn’t mean a lack of confidence, so it is great to see him playing to the standard of his pre-injury.
· It is no secret that I like the skill set of S Tre Taylor. Today, in passing situations, I thought he looked terrific.
· It was the first time in this camp he has stood out, and what a way to do it, on the first day of pads.
· Jeremy Chinn does so much well, but today he went up for the ball and “High Pointed” it.
· If you are unfamiliar with that term, it is when the ball is in the air, whoever can get it at the highest point, is the one who usually has success.
· It is no secret I am a buyer on Chinn, but I had zero clue that he had the leaping ability like that.
· Speaking of athletics, LB Jaylon Smith looked like he was running forward today while backpedaling. He flipped his hips and started going backwards and didn’t lose a step. It was impressive.
· It has been a long time waiting for this, but S Chris Smith was giving maximum effort today. I loved him coming out of UGA, but today he looked like that guy.
· This Jamal Adams as LB experiment is shaping up to make Pete Carroll look smart.
· He is without a doubt the best coverage linebacker on the Silver and Black roster, and while NO ONE can cover Brock Bowers from the LB spot, and I mean no one in the NFL, Adams made him work for it.
· Every single day, Adams has impressed, in what is shaping up to be a better LB room on the field than it looked on paper.
· Twice today, Adams had a WOWZA-type play. A play that superstars make, and while not perfect, he is imposing.
The Intangibles:
· The offense had two penalties today, the defense had two, and there was one on special teams.
· Approximately 1,400 of the Raider Nation faithful were at camp today. It is free, and I highly recommend that you all try to make it out.
· Zach Longenecker is the head groundskeeper for the Raiders. He is not good at his job; he is phenomenal, and what he does in this field, in the desert, is nothing short of a Maxx Crosby effort.
· The only thing that is a knock on Longenecker is that he is a Nittany Lion. Boo….Go Green!
