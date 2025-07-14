Why Raider Nation Will Appreciate New-Look Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders dealt with poor execution on the offensive side of the ball in 2024.
Whether it be the failed run game, quarterback inconsistency, or injuries along the offensive line, the new regime of John Spytek and Pete Carroll understood that they could not bring back the same offense.
So, Carroll and Spytek worked hard to reimagine the offense heading into the 2025 season.
They hired Chip Kelly as the new offensive coordinator after a successful year at Ohio State, traded for Carroll’s old quarterback, Geno Smith, and selected running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
While bringing in a 34-year-old quarterback and spending premium draft capital on a non-premium position may not excite Raider Nation, they must understand how valuable these additions will be.
Is Smith on Patrick Mahomes’ or Josh Allen’s level? No, but he is a significant upgrade from what the Raiders trotted out at quarterback last season, and that will matter much more than fans realize.
Will Jeanty be an immediate superstar? No one knows, but based on his collegiate production, it’s hard to think he won’t be.
What Raider Nation will love and appreciate about the new-look offense is that players like Smith and Jeanty will raise the offense’s floor.
The Raiders were far and away the worst rushing attack in the NFL last season by almost every metric. Their backs could not create any explosive plays or help the passing offense at all.
By bringing in an explosive runner like Jeanty, the Raiders give themselves a back who can be a four or five-yard-per-carry guy. That immediately elevates them from being the worst rushing attack to being probably middle of the pack.
Watching the Raiders’ quarterback situation last season was enough to make fans lose their love for the game of football. But now, bringing in a player like Smith to hold down that spot provides a much more consistent player at the most important position in the game.
Smith is good for the occasional back-breaking turnover, but those felt more regularly scheduled than occasional with Gardner Minshew. At least with Smith, he will make more big-time throws.
The Raiders will be a much more palatable offense next season, even if they aren’t one of the better or more explosive groups.
And that will matter so much more than Raider Nation realizes.
You can follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders and the offense.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black and more when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.