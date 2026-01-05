Three Major Observations From Raiders Week 18 Win

The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18, a game that held a lot of stakes for their future, but one they walked away from victorious. That was their first win since early October, and prevented them from going 0 - 6 in AFC West games this season.

Thanks to the New York Giants blowing out the Dallas Cowboys, the Raiders were already in possession of the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft . It no longer mattered if they won or lost, but they won anyway. This was a game that saw a lot of improvements from the Raiders, and there should be a lot of positive takeaways from it. What are some of my biggest observations from their win?

Three Major Observations

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 14-12 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Window Dressing

This was a good win for the Raiders, one desperately needed by Raider Nation . It's always nice to win an NFL game, especially against a divisional rival that's been used to so much success in recent years.

The Raiders ruined Travis Kelce's final game in the NFL with a loss, and they did so on the backs of their defense, shutting Andy Reid and the Chiefs' offense down. I thought Pete Carroll coached one of his best games this season, but that's all window dressing. In the grand scheme of things, this was a meaningless win from a man whose job was already over.

Raiders part ways with head coach Pete Carroll. pic.twitter.com/SlsEE7r7lz — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2026

It's a long time coming. The signs were there that Carroll was not the Raiders' long-term answer at head coach. Any other reasonable head coach would've benched Geno Smith a long time ago. Not Carroll, the only time Smith wasn't the starter was when he physically couldn't play.

It was clear that nostalgia must have blinded the Raiders in their head coach hiring process. The game has left Carroll, and the decisions he would make were laughable. They're now back in the hunt for a new head coach, and they need to secure a valid candidate. They need someone with an actual plan for this team's future.

Without a Shadow of a Doubt

NFL Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell | Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Aidan O'Connell's final counting stats don't jump off the screen. He completed ten of his 22 passes attempted, for a mere 102 passing yards, and took a sack on top of that. And yet, he had one of the most complete performances from any Raiders quarterback this season.

O'Connell was always going to be this team's backup quarterback for the future, but it was Carroll who decided that trading for Pickett was needed. I understand O'Connell went down with an injury, and they needed someone who could step up, but they drafted Cam Miller. Other veteran options didn't need a fifth-round pick in exchange. It was a decision made by the coaching staff that showed they weren't aware of O'Connell's game.

“I’ve been through a lot, basically everyone has. Teammates, coaches, families…all of it. Pete’s really did a great job all year.”



Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell speaks after winning the team’s season finale in his only action of the season.



🎥: By @Sean_Zittel, Vegas Sports Today pic.twitter.com/SuMJzY4uMT — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) January 5, 2026

O'Connell proved his value as a long-term veteran presence they need in the locker room, and a mentor to help their incoming rookie quarterback. Due to Smith being under contract, he's a viable option for being their backup quarterback. However, I'd argue Smith has shown his true colors throughout the season.

He's soured his relationship with the fanbase, something O'Connell has never done. He had a game winning dirve in his first-ever snaps this season. He's a valuable asset that's proved his worth over and over again, and if there's one thing the Raiders can take away from their win, it's that O'Connell has proved without a shadow of a doubt that he's their franchise backup quarterback.

The Future

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) holds up the trophy Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, after winning the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Speaking of franchise quarterbacks, the Raiders have a chance to get their own this offseason. Fernando Mendoza is this season's Heisman winner, and he'd look great leading an offense with Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers. The Raiders have an immense opportunity at their fingertips, and one they cannot afford to squander.

Whoever they bring in to be their next head coach and offensive coordinator, they have to be all about Mendoza and getting this offense to click. The NFL saw a variety of new faces in the playoffs this season. If the Raiders want to be the latest team to be the worst in the division and then bounce back the next season, it starts by getting an offensive system that plays to their players' strengths.

