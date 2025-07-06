Raiders QB Geno Smith Continuing to Improve
The Las Vegas Raiders upgraded their quarterback position in a solid way when they traded for Geno Smith. The veteran quarterback added experience and credibility to the Raiders' quarterback room this offseason.
Following Organized Team Activities, Carroll noted how Smith's transition to Las Vegas is going.
"It's really - it's been a natural transition. From the time we first contacted him and let him know that we were in on this deal, and we were trying to see if we can make some sense of it, we were both excited about it. And so, I feel really like we are connected at the hip. We have so much background. I mean, it's not just the couple seasons that he played, it's all of the years that he was there. Because to me, coaching the next quarterback up is really, really crucial," Carroll said.
"And so, we spent a lot of time communicating and setting our priorities straight, staying on course, and he's just been a champion at that. And now he comes out the other end of that time frame, and he's an elite quarterback in the league. And so, what he brings to us is great confidence. He brings to me, I know that we're going to get great play out of his spot. So it's really easy to work that out."
Minicamp gave Carroll the chance to see Smith among all of his new teammates. Even though the players were not in pads or going full speed, following minicamp, Carroll noted what he gathered from watching Smith in a new environment with the Raiders.
"I can't tell you I learned that much because I know him just as well as you can know a player. I was thrilled how he embraced the leadership opportunity. And he's been around me so much that he knows where we're coming from and can step up at the right time, say the right thing, do the right thing," Carroll said.
'But Geno [Smith] is a natural leader. He has developed over the years through all the hard knocks and the tough ways that he's come up through it all to be a great competitor, and he knows that to be a great competitor, you have to go for every opportunity that you have. And that's what he's done. And he's just illustrated to these guys that, okay, if you're part of our program, this is what's expected. And I mean, I couldn't ask for a better partner in bringing the word to our team."
