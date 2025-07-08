Raiders Rookie Ashton Jeanty Will Be Worth Watching
After drafting running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders appear to have solved their issues running the ball. Las Vegas has struggled mightily on the ground over the past two seasons.
The Raiders believe Jeanty is the answer. They are not the only ones.
Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY recently released a list of rookies he believes are worth watching this upcoming season. He listed Jeanty as one of those players.
"Teams led by Pete Carroll have traditionally had stout running games. Under Carroll, the [Seattle]Seahawks boasted top-five rushing attacks from 2012-15. Jeanty is slated to be the feature running back in Las Vegas," Dragon said.
"It wouldn’t be a surprise if Jeanty eclipsed 1,000 yards as a rookie. He compiled 2,601 rushing yards in his final year at Boise State, the second-most ever in a single season in FBS history."
Still, earlier this offseason, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted that as talented as Jeanty is, the Raiders may lean on other veteran backs to help take the load off of Jeanty during his rookie season.
Running back has the shortest shelf life of any position in the league. The Raiders would be wise to protect their investment.
“They're going to show us that when they get the chance to compete. I love having multiple guys play. I'm not relying on one guy. Thunder and lightning back in the day, you know, whatever it takes to get it done. So, we're going to let the guys play for their play time. Raheem, I love having him. He's an experienced guy that's been a great speedster for years. We've defended him for years. He's been a real nightmare for us," Carroll said.
"And I think Zamir [White] had a really, really good camp too. He made a statement of being the bigger of the guys. He's really fast and he's the biggest guy that we have. Ashton looks every bit what we had hoped he would look like. He caught the ball really well. He understood stuff, took everything really seriously, gave terrific effort throughout. We made a big deal to him. Everybody's watching you, and he embraced the thought of it. And so, it's going to be really exciting to see what happens.
"We got Sincere [McCormick] back too late in the camp period here. He had a couple really nice games last year, and he showed really good quickness and kind of a knack for running the ball. So, when we go to camp it'll just be game on, and we'll see what happens.”
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this belief!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this belief!