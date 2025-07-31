Ex-Raiders HC Jon Gruden Makes Bold Proclamation on Future
The Raiders franchise has a rich history from great players and coaches. The Raiders have had some of the most notable head coaches as well. One head coach who is well-known by Raider Nation, no matter what, is former head coach Jon Gruden. That name will stay with the Raiders forever, and the fans have a lot of love for Gruden and what he did for the Raiders.
Gruden had two stints with the Raiders. The first one was from 1998-2001. The Raiders traded Gruden to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won a Super Bowl against the Raiders. He went on to coach the Buccaneers until 2008.
During his first stint with the Raiders, Gruden got the Raiders into the playoffs multiple times. The Raiders organization has not seen that success since.
Gruden returned as the Raiders' head coach on a 10-year 100-million-dollar contract. But in 2021, Gruden was let go after controversial leaked emails surfaced.
But now Gruden is looking for his spot once again and it can be coming soon. With Gruden, you can never count him out to return to coaching.
"Hopefully I'm not done,"Gruden told reporters while attending Detroit Lions training camp, per the Detroit Free Press. "I'm about to make a comeback. I'm working hard to maybe get one more shot, but hopefully some of these guys that fell off my branch, if you say it that way, maybe they can hire me because I'm looking for a job."
"I don't care if I coach at Jones Junior High," he continued. "I'm going to coach again. I'm still coaching. I'm just not on a team officially, but I do have some private assignments I work on, and I wear some gear when I'm watching the games that nobody knows about who I'm pulling for."
"Gruden attended Lions camp to support new Detroit offensive coordinator John Morton, whose first coaching job came as an assistant under Gruden with the Oakland Raiders in the late 1990s," said Dan Lyons of Sports Illustrated. "He later worked for Gruden again during his second stint leading the Raiders in Oakland and later Las Vegas, before his resignation."
It is going to be interesting to see when Gruden gets back into coaching and if it will be at the NFL level.
