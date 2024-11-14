BREAKING: Former Raiders HC Jon Gruden Signed a New Deal
Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has signed a new deal.
According to ESPN Senior Insider Adam Schefter Gruden has signed a multi-yard deal with Barstool Sports. The signing happened early Thursday morning.
Barstool Sports made the announcement as well on their X/Twitter, with a video welcoming. The video had Gruden's most famous play call.
Gruden had two stints with the Raiders. The first one was from 1998-2001. The Raiders traded Gruden to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won a Super Bowl against the Raiders. He went on to coach the Buccaneers until 2008.
During his first stint with the Raiders, Gruden got the Raiders into the playoffs multiple times. The Raiders organization has not seen that success since.
Gruden then joined ESPN's Monday Night Football. He was the voice of Monday Night Football from 2009-2017.
Gruden returned as the Raiders head coach on a 10-year 100-million-dollar contract. But in 2021, Gruden was let go, after controversial leaked emails surfaced.
It is not known yet what role Gruden will take in Barstool Sports. Gruden has been all over the social media app TikTok. On his page, he takes a deep look at NFL stats from all the teams.
Gruden also recently made an appearance on Barstool's "Pardon My Take" podcast.
Some consider Gruden one of the great offensive minds in the game.
Many expect that Gruden will be a coach again somewhere down the line in the NFL. For now, Gruden is using his media platform to share his outstanding knowledge of the game of football.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.