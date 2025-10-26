Why the Raiders' Spiraled So Quickly to Kick Off 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has quickly come under the microscope after their 2-5 start to the season.
Carroll's Struggles
Bill Barnwell of ESPN analyzed the offseason moves of all 32 teams in the National Football League. Barnwell did not hold back when analyzing the Raiders' offseason moves, most of which have had minimal returns on investment through Las Vegas' first seven games.
"Carroll hasn't been able to turn around the defense, either, though Devin White has been a pleasant surprise at times for a player making close to the veteran minimum. Pratt lasted four games with the team before seemingly falling out with the organization and being released. Cappa was almost unplayable when filling in at guard," Barnwell said.
"These aren't franchise-sinking moves, but when you're signing veterans to plug holes in your lineup or serve as depth guys and getting replacement-level play, you're burning money and incurring the opportunity cost of not landing on a promising young player at the beginning of his career."
Heading into the Bye Week, Carroll shared his thoughts on what has been the biggest surprise of his Raiders tenure. It is evident his brief experience with the Raiders is unlike anything he has ever dealt with. However, being the head coach of the Raiders is bound to have a few twists and turns.
“I'm surprised that we're not farther along than we are. I thought we would be, and I anticipated being farther along and being cleaner with our game. What I'm trying to show you is that we can play really balanced football, meaning that all three phases can do their part and give us a chance to play the game where we're not giving the game away,” Carroll said.
“And early on, we've turned the ball over like crazy, and the kicking game was struggling, and defense was kind of holding it together for us, it seemed. And so, the kicking game has come back around. Couple guys have been switched around, moved around, I think Tom [McMahon] did a nice job adjusting and the last couple games have been very solid. You kind of don't even want to know they're out there and every once in a while they make a play, and that's kind of taking place."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the bye week.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take on the bye week.