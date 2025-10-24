Raiders' Offseason Addition Held Up His End of the Bargain
Few position groups on the Las Vegas Raiders' roster has gone through more changes than their group of linebackers. The position group was ravaged by free agency, forcing the Raiders to bring in a slew of linebackers over the offseason.
Raiders' Wise Move
The Raiders' offseason eventually led to them signing linebacker Devin White, a former first round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. White is not the young, spry linebacker he once was, but it is more than evident that he still has plenty left in the tank. The veteran is still an asset for Las Vegas.
With the season halfway done, it is fair to name White as the best offseason veteran addition the Raiders made, as his nearest competition would technically be quarterback Geno Smith, who has struggled mightily this season with the Raiders.
"I think I have not been because when you go back and turn the tape on, you see a really good football player. There is a reason he was taken with the fifth pick of the draft. You can see what others see. Sometimes it just takes a fresh start to feel like you are wanted. Hopefully, he feels that here. We are coaching them up the right way, just trying to get him to be the full version of who he is exactly as a football player," Glenn said.
White had one of his best games in years when the Raiders beat the Tennessee Titans a few weeks ago. White finished that game with a forced fumble, an interception and a sack. It was a vintage game for White, who credited Glenn after the game for helping him prepare for the moment.
"I think my coach, JG [Linebackers John Glenn], he worked hard, he always talked about it and being positive. We work on these things in practice, we don't just come out here and do it,” White said.
“We actually do drills to simulate the things that we're doing. Obviously, we've got a lot of stuff to clean up, so I know the drill is going be even harder this week, but it is what it is. We got the win, everybody's happy. But now we've got to flush that and on to the next."
