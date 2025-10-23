What the Raiders Have Lacked This Season
The Las Vegas Raiders are struggling on offense this season, which has been a theme for the Silver and Black most of the past two seasons. Entering this season, only for many of the same problems to still linger. Las Vegas must
Las Vegas' offseason additions have not alleviated any of the concerns the Raiders had entering the season. This has quietly been a disappointing season for Las Vegas.
What the Raiders Have Lacked
The Raiders' offense has had many struggles this season. One of those issues has been the lack of ryhthym for the unit. This was especially the case in their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in which the Raiders only possessed the ball for about 18 minutes, compared to the Chiefs' 42 minutes.
Las Vegas failed to convert any of their third or fourth down attempts against the Chiefs, going a combined 0-8 on third and fourth down. The Raiders' inability to sustain drives was as much a part of their undoing as anything the Chiefs may have done on Sunday.
During the Bye Week, Raiders' Quarterbacks Coach Greg Olson noted what he believes has been holding the Raiders' offense back. Olson also elaborated on what he believes the Raiders' offense must do to turn things around when they return to action.
"That’s a big part of it. We could not find that rhythm. We have to do a better job of putting our players in position to be successful and gain first downs. That is what happened in that game; it was kind of a stonewall effect, and we could not find that rhythm, but understood that timing, the intent, and the purpose of plays–getting in the right play or getting us out of bad plays, that is all a big part of it. We will learn from it and get better," Olson said.
“I think, for me, that is the biggest message from Pete and from Chip is just “Everyone, just do your job. Focus on doing your job to the best of your ability and preparing each week to the best of your ability to execute the game plan. If you can do that, that is all you can control, but everyone just do your job.”
