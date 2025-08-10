How Raiders' Tom Brady Impacts Evaluation Process
What better person to have to evaluate quarterbacks than the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady? That is what the Raiders had this offseason. Brady is a minority owner of the Raiders, and this was his first offseason with the team. Brady has been in the middle of a lot of decisions the Silver and Black have made this offseason, but none has been more important than looking for quarterbacks to help the team be successful now and in the future.
The Raiders were looking for a quarterback this offseason. They have not had a consistent quarterback for the offense in the last few seasons. The Raiders' new regime knew that if they wanted to have a chance to find success right away, they needed to find themselves a quarterback who had a proven track record in the National Football League. And they turned to Brady to help the team make that decision as well.
The Raiders this offseason traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. That was one of the most important, if not the most important, decisions out of any team this offseason. The Raiders made sure to have Brady's approval for this move. Smith has come in this offseason and given what the team it needed on the offensive side of the ball, and that is a true leader. Smith brings a lot of value to the Silver and Black. It is going to give the Raiders a chance to win a lot of games next season.
Sports Illustrated's NFL Inside Albert Breer, recently talked about how Brady helped the Raiders in the quarterback process.
Brady Effect
"The story I heard was he helped with their quarterback evaluation," said Breer on The Rich Eisen Show." "Because who would not want to be involved in that right? Who would not want him involved? So he flew in incognito for a day to sit down with the front office and the coaches to go through quarterbacks and look at quarterbacks on tape. No one knew about it."
"My understanding was that the reason why is because he knows if he shows up, he takes all the oxygen out of the room. We do not want the perception out there that he is lording over everything. But he certainly has influence on the types of players they are bringing in."
