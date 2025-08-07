Raiders HC Pete Carroll Praises Geno Smith
The Las Vegas Raiders have two new key pieces who know each other very well going into this season. This offseason, the Raiders hired head coach Pete Carroll to be the new leader for the Silver and Black. Carroll then knew he had to find a veteran quarterback who would help him and the Raiders find success in 2025. Carroll went after his former quarterback, Geno Smith.
The Raiders acquired Geno Smith via trade from the Seattle Seahawks this offseason as well. Carroll and Smith will not be together once again, now in Las Vegas. Carroll and Smith found success during their time in Seattle together, and now they will look to bring that success to the Raiders. The Raiders are going to be better with Carroll and Smith now having important roles for the team.
Smith gives the Raiders another leader and a veteran at the quarterback position. That is something that the Raiders have been looking for in the last few seasons. Carroll brings his veteran coaching experience to a team that needs it. Carroll has turned around teams before after they have struggled. If there is one right man for the job, it is Carroll. He is a brilliant head coach, and now he has a good quarterback once again under center.
The Raiders' offense will look to bounce back after not having a good season in 2024. Smith in training camp has been in full control of the offense. He has looked sharp, and the Raiders' offense has looked the same as well.
"Geno is no different than what he was, the first day we got him. I did not know him very well. I knew his story and that he had some hardships," said Caroll on NFL Network. "I knew he was a marvelous, talented player. But sooner after he arrived, he recognized that, you know, Russell Wilson was the starter and he was the backup. It was how he embraced that challenge that changed everything for who he is."
Geno Smith and Standing Out
"Every day, he came to practice, came to work, he was thinking that I know that the very next play, I might be the starting quarterback. That connection never left him. And so it drove him to find his best and to every day with sincerity and commitment and the toughness it takes to do that."
