PFF Ranks Raiders Pick as One of the Biggest Reaches of the Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the NFL Draft needing significant help along their offensive line. While the left side of their line is filled with familiar faces, that won’t be the case for most of the other side.
Raiders general manager Tom Telesco effectively gutted the team’s offensive line by allowing two veteran offensive linemen to leave in free agency. He also let offensive lineman D.J. Fluker go earlier this offseason. Although Fluker wasn’t likely to be a part of the Raiders’ plans on offense, he still represented a body the Raiders’ roster could’ve used.
Telesco used the draft and free agency to help bolster the unit. However, some questions were raised about a couple of the draft day decisions the Raiders made. While there was no question that tight end Brock Bowers was the best player available when the Raiders were on the clock with the 13th overall pick, the Raiders didn’t necessarily need a tight end.
On the other hand, although the Raiders needed additional help along their offensive line, some saw the selection of offensive lineman D.J. Glaze as a reach. According to Pro Football Focus, the Raiders choosing Glaze was a significant reach considering where they drafted him compared to where he was graded before the draft.
“This was the biggest reach of the draft so far based on big boards. Glaze was the 77th pick in the draft, but he ranked 257th on PFF's big board, a projected late seventh-rounder or an undrafted free agent,” PFF said. “Glaze’s production at Maryland was very consistent, as he graded out in the low 70s in each of the past three seasons, but his athleticism leaves a lot to be desired, and his future may be at guard rather than tackle.”
While on paper, selecting Glaze was undoubtedly a reach, the Raiders desperately needed to add one more offensive lineman in the draft. They needed depth, and many talented offensive linemen had been taken before Glaze's selection. Glaze may technically be a reach, but the Raiders don’t need him much immediately, giving him time to develop during his first few seasons in the National Football League.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.