Las Vegas Raiders Rookie OT Delmar DJ Glaze from NFL Rookie Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders held NFL rookie camp at the team headquarters, and rookie OT Delmar DJ Glaze from the Maryland Terrapins addressed the media on the state of the Silver and Black.
We have his entire press conference for you. You can watch it below, and if you prefer, you can LISTEN WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
You can also read the entire transcript below:
Tackle DJ Glaze
Q: What are your initial impressions out here? Glaze: "Man, it's amazing, beautiful. Everybody is cool and nice. So, it's amazing and fun to be out here to get rolling." Q: Does it feel real now? Being out here and got a practice in? Glaze: "Yeah, it's finally starting to come full circle. From when you get the call to leading up it's like, you still can't believe it. It's so surreal. Then you get out here, you get to run around and kind of learn the plays, learn the techniques and everything, it all starts to come together. So, it's finally starting to feel real, starting to feel really good."
Q: Is there already a bond forming between you and Jackson Powers-Johnson doing the drills to start the year and everything? Glaze: "Yeah, really trying to work with everyone, just learn how everyone moves, everyone works. But me and Jackson [Powers-Johnson] are our roommates, so I guess we'll have some time together to kind of look over film and go over the plays together. But yeah, just really trying to get that bond with everyone and just figure everybody out."
Q: How good does it feel to sign that contract today and have that done so now you can just focus on football? Glaze: "Yeah, I mean, like you said, just focus on football and not have to worry about none of that extra stuff. Just get out here, work, study, learn. Just put it all together."
Q: A lot of places you're listed as Delmar, but it soundslike you prefer DJ. What'sthe story behind that? What do you prefer? Glaze: "Yeah, DJ is fine. I'm a junior, so me and my dad have the same exact name. But the 'J' just comes from junior. I just go by DJ."
Q: What are your thoughts on getting to Vegas and looking around and seeing what the city is like? Glaze: "Yeah, I mean, it's nice. Got in yesterday, from the airport I was looking around, looking at everything, it was real nice. Then the hotel and facility are right by each other, so it's good to see that. Everything's nice, looks great to me. I have no complaints about it. I love it here already."
Q: You said Jackson Powers-Johnson is your roommate. I know it's real early, but what's your take on him so far? Glaze: "Yeah, I mean, he came out here and he's willing to work. You could tell he's a guy that wants to work, learn. Like yesterday, me and him were kind of talking about what we were going through in the meetings. So, ready to work and get after it. He's going to learn, ask questions, soI like to be around people who want to do that. So, being roommates with him, hopefully we help each other get better."
Q: What are the meetings like? Is it a little overwhelming at times? Glaze: "I would say no, because Coach [James] Cregg does a really good job of kind of helping us understand, like, you're going to get a lot of information, we know you're going to make mistakes, you're learning it for the first time. Just do it 100 percent. Just take it day by day, take your time, ask questions if you have to. So, no it hasn't been too bad. Just trying to get all the information, recall it, and like he said, he understands mistakes are going to happen."
Q: Have you had any interactions with some of the other veteran players and what stuck out to you if you have? Glaze: "I saw a couple of guys around. Actually, my teammate JB [Jakorian Bennett] is here, so I saw him yesterday and just said what's up and whatnot. It's kind of crazy just to see some of the guys walk around, like I saw Maxx Crosby earlier, and it's like, that's really Maxx Crosby. Like, I'm about to be going against him. But yeah, I mean, it's really cool. When they get back, I'm going to try to ask as many questions as possible to just learn and get better and develop."
Q: I was talking to a guy who covered you in college, and he said that Coach Mike Locksley develops guys really well. What does Coach Locksley at Maryland mean to you? Glaze: "Yeah, I mean, like you said, develop. He's going to make sure you are in the right spots to get better. He's going to do everything he can to help you get your name out there, you just got to be willing to put in the work and listen. And like you said, he develops guys. Over the past couple years, you see more and more guys starting to go to the league from Maryland. So, he puts a plan together, puts you in the right position. All you got to do is follow that plan, ask questions, and you'll see the development."
Q: You mentioned Jakorian Bennett, but have you had the chance to really pick his brain about stuff? Glaze: "Not as many as I want to, not yet. I'll do it probably sooner or later. I'm really just trying to get down the playbook and all that, but I definitely will. Just try to see kind of how he did his first year, some things that helped him and whatnot."
Q: Through your life, what have you heard about the Raiders organization, Raider Nation and the fan base? Glaze: "Yeah, I mean, watching games on TV, I would see the guy with the mask and shoulder pads on. I know it's an intense fan base, so I really just want to come out and show out for them. Gene Upshaw, I used to watch him. Ted Hendricks, all those guys. So, I kind of knew a little bit about it. So, really just trying to come in and show out for everyone."
Q: Gene Upshaw was a guard. Do you see yourself going to guard? Glaze: "If I have to, I will. Just wherever they need me, wherever they want to plug me, I'll be ready to go."
Q: What kind of goals and expectations have you set for yourself, maybe even short term and long term? Glaze: "I mean, just continue to develop. The biggest thing for me is just to contribute anyway I can. Like I said, if they need me at guard, go to guard. If they need me at left tackle, left guard, wherever, be ready to plug in and try to do all I can to play and just whatever I can help out. That's one of the biggest goals for me at this moment."
