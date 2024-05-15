Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast: Inside the NFL Offseason, Roles, What Is Going On
The Las Vegas Raiders held rookie NFL camp last week, riding a wave of optimism not seen in Raiders Nation in years.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode takes you inside the Silver and Black offseason, explaining what is happening, what to expect, each person's role, and much more.
You can watch the entire podcast below.
The Silver and Black Assistant General Manager Champ Kelly spoke about the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback situation recently, and it was fascinating.
"I think to speak on that room, right now we've got four guys that are in that room. You guys know
Aidan O'Connell and what he did last year, Gardner Minshew who we added in free agency, Anthony
Brown, nobody has spoken about him but he does a really good job for us right now, and then we added Carter Bradley. But we are excited about, first of all, the work that Aidan did last season towards the end of the year. Obviously, you guys know that was one of the first moves that me and AP [Antonio Pierce] made when we got into leadership was to give him the opportunity to be a starter. And not only give him that opportunity, but through the midst of adversity we stuck with him because we believed in him, and we're excited about his growth and what he's going to be able to do year two, but also excited about this competition. Gardner Minshew, he won seven games last year, took his team to the playoffs, and was a Pro Bowler. It's going to be a really good competition, and that's all we've asked for at every position group on our entire football team. Every piece that we've added has been to incrementally improve and to increase competition.”
