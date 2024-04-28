The Las Vegas Raiders Wrapped Up a Solid NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders finished the NFL Draft by focusing on their defense after using their first three picks to address their offense. The Raiders used four of their last five draft picks on defensive players.
The Raiders' lone offensive addition since the third round, running back Dylan Laube from New Hampshire, expressed his excitement about joining the Raiders.
"Oh yeah, actually, when I was on the phone with Coach [Antonio] Pierce, I said, ‘Hey coach, you got a dog.’ He was like, ‘Hey, Dylan, that's our culture here, just a bunch of dogs,’" Laube said. "And I'm super excited, man, just because it's just a bunch of gritty, hard-nosed dudes. It's going to be so fun. I can't wait to suit up in Black and Gray. It's going to be so fun. I'm so excited."
Laube went from a recruit with no stars as he entered college to a mid-round pick in the NFL. He is excited to prove himself again, this time on the highest level of football.
“Especially coming from a small town in New York, it's just a surreal feeling, man,” Laube said. “No-star kid. I only had one offer, which was New Hampshire. And yeah, I mean, for my whole life, I've always had that chip on my shoulder from Pewee until now. I've always wanted to prove who I was. And I don't want to curse, and I won't, but I have always said, 'screw everyone,' and I just focus on myself, and I just grind. It's been a tough journey for me and my family, but I'm back here now, and I'm ready. I'm so ready for camp, to go to Vegas. I'm just jacked up. I cannot wait to win so many games, win a Super Bowl, and just kind of just dominate it, man. I'm so excited. I'm so excited."
The Raiders finished the draft by using their last two picks to solidify their defensive backfield. They used one of their seventh-round picks on safety Trey Taylor from Air Force and their second pick in the seventh round on cornerback M.J. Devonshire from Pittsburgh.
The Raiders can get production from all of their draft picks on some level, especially Taylor and Devonshire. Las Vegas' last draft pick says he's ready to do whatever is needed, but he also aims to push for a starting spot.
“Especially in the later rounds, going to say they would love a special teamer out of me, and I'm going to do what the team needs me to do as soon as I get on there because I feel like I'm going to make my team better wherever I'm at,” Taylor said. “But I'm competing for a starting spot wherever I go. So, I'm glad I landed at a spot like Vegas where they got a lot of good safeties there. They got a lot of good depth there on the defense, period, but I have a really good feeling they're going to allow me to compete and do what I love to do. I'm at my best game when I’m able to compete. A goal of mine is to be able to start this year, and so that's what I'm looking forward to.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.