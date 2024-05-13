Film Study: Raiders RB Dylan Laube
The Las Vegas Raiders selected New Hampshire running back Dylan Laube in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, adding a valuable offensive skill player.
Laube rushed for 749 yards and nine touchdowns and caught 68 passes for 699 yards and seven touchdowns. He can also contribute on special teams, as he returned kicks and punts for the Wildcats.
The Raiders have Zamir White as their lead back, with Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah behind him. Still, Laube’s versatility gives him a shot at earning snaps during the regular season.
Let’s watch some of Laube’s film and see what makes him an intriguing prospect.
Laube put on an impressive performance against Western Michigan in 2022 despite a loss, rushing for 73 yards, posting 63 receiving yards, and the Wildcats’ only touchdown.
Laube is 5-foot-10 and 206 pounds. He does not look massive on tape, but he hits the hole hard and has a low center of gravity, making him difficult to tackle.
When he gets out in space in the passing game, Laube has solid speed and can make defenders miss. Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy should have fun scheming up plays for him.
New Hampshire used Laube all over the field. He was effective in catching screen passes, finding the soft spot in defenses, and getting downhill. The Raiders should be able to incorporate Laube in the passing game in several ways.
Laube has a unique running style. His short, quick, choppy movements are reminiscent of Kansas City Chiefs star Isiah Pacheco. While Laube’s 4.54 40-yard dash does not seem blazing fast on the surface, it is still absurdly fast, and he shows it on tape.
Laube has impressive vision, keeping his head up while looking for a hole to hit. He makes sudden cuts that get defenders going the wrong way, opening him up to gain more yards.
Laube's small frame could be a problem at the next level, as he could struggle to hold up in pass protection. He also will take lots of contact, so he may not be reliable as a heavy-usage back. Thankfully, he won’t have to be.
The Raiders took a chance on Laube late in the seventh round. He is multi-faceted and should quickly become a fan favorite among Raider Nation.
Laube has the chance to show off his versatile skill set over the next couple of months. If all goes well, he will contribute to the Raiders in several ways.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.