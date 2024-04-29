The Las Vegas Raiders Should Still Consider Adding a Veteran Cornerback
Since being hired, Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco has done an admirable job addressing the needs of the team’s roster. Telesco immediately began retooling the team’s roster and releasing and signing players as quickly as possible. So far, through free agency, Telesco has focused most of the team’s signings on the offensive side of the ball. Rightfully so, the team is much stronger on defense than on offense.
However, after a successful NFL Draft and a productive first few weeks of free agency, the Raiders should consider adding another veteran to their defensive backfield to strengthen a particular position on their defense.
The departure of Amik Robertson to the Detroit Lions in free agency left a void in the Raiders' defense. While cornerback Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs are formidable starters, the Raiders needed more depth behind them heading into the draft. Many believed the Raiders could add a cornerback with one of their first two picks in the draft, but they used their first three picks on players who could help improve its offensive line.
The Raiders would wait until the fourth round to draft cornerback Decamerion Richardson from Mississippi State. They’d also use their final pick in the draft to select cornerback M.J. Devonshire from Pittsburgh.
Both players will have the opportunity to add to the Raiders' depth at cornerback, especially Richardson, whose frame and experience of playing in the best conference in college football make him a player who could develop into a vital part of the Raiders' defense one day.
The Raiders are also expecting cornerback Jakorian Bennett to improve this offseason. Bennett struggled at times last season, which is to be expected of a rookie cornerback. As Bennett goes through his second offseason training program in the league, with a season of NFL experience under his belt, an improvement from Bennett could add even more value to the cornerback picks the Raiders made in the draft.
Whether Bennett improves or not, the Raiders must consider adding a veteran cornerback to what was one of the youngest defensive backfields in the league last season. With the departure of Robertson and the addition of two rookie cornerbacks, the Raiders will again have one of the youngest defensive backfields in the league.
The Raiders have had a solid offseason so far and have done a decent job adding to their defense. However, adding the right veteran cornerback could pay dividends for the Raiders later. If Jones or Hobbs were to miss playing time, the Raiders don't have any proven depth on their roster other than those two. In fact, without Jones or Hobbs, the cornerback position is arguably one of, if not the weakest position on the roster.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.