Raiders Signing Three-Time Pro Bowl OL, Andrus Peat
The Las Vegas Raiders are adding another solid offensive lineman after bringing in two through the 2024 NFL Draft.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are signing former New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Andrus Peat.
Peat has spent all nine of his NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He started in 12 of 16 games for the club last season. According to Pro Football Focus, he played 715 snaps at left tackle, 89 at left guard and five at tight end. Up until last season, Peat's primary position had been left guard.
PFF gave him an overall grade of 60.2, a pass-blocking grade of 54.5 and a run-blocking grade of 62.1.
The season prior, Peat started in all 11 games he appeared in.
Peat was named to three-straight Pro Bowls in 2018, 2019 and 2020 despite playing no more than 13 games in each of those seasons.
In total, Peat played 111 games for the Saints, making 102 starts.
New Orleans drafted Peat in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, 13th overall.
Peat is another addition who brings versatility to the Raiders' offensive line. His ability to play both left guard and left tackle will be crucial for a Raiders team that now has an abundance of lineman to work with and interchange up front.
Las Vegas' offensive line room now includes Peat, Kolton Miller, Dylan Parham, Andre James, Thayer Munford Jr., Cody Whitehair Jackson Powers-Johnson, DJ Glaze, Jordan Meredith, Jake Johanning, Ben Brown, Clark Barrington, Will Putnam, Jalen McKenzie, Dalton Wagner and Andrew Coker.
The offensive line was one of the main units that needed to be addressed this offseason, and Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco has certainly responded.
A line that, a month ago, was in desperate need of depth now has plenty of that, as well as some new potential starters, including Peat.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.