Raiders' DJ Glaze on Jackson Powers-Johnson, New Teammates
Las Vegas Raiders third-round pick DJ Glaze was quickly introduced to his Silver and Black teammates at rookie minicamp,
The former Maryland offensive tackle roomed with second-round pick and fellow offensive lineman, Jackson Powers-Johnson. Powers-Johnson was considered a steal out of Oregon -- Pro Football Focus named him as their favorite Raiders pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Glaze spoke to media members about his connection with Powers-Johnson, exhibiting the very reason Raiders general manager Tom Telesco and coach Antonio Pierce selected the two offensive linemen.
"I mean, we came out here willing to work," Glaze said. "You can tell he's a guy that wants to work and learn. Like yesterday, you know, we got home kind of talking about what we were going through with the meetings, so, we're ready to work and get after it. He's going to learn and ask questions. I like to be around people who are willing to do that. So, being a roommate with him, hopefully, we help each other get better."
Glaze talked about meeting veteran Raiders around camp, including his former Maryland teammate, cornerback Jakorian Bennett.
"I saw a couple guys around, I saw my [Maryland] teammate JB goes here," he said. "So I saw him yesterday, just said what's up and what not. It's kind of crazy just to see some of guys walking around like -- saw Maxx Crosby earlier it's like, 'That's really Maxx Crosby' ... Yeah, I mean, it's real cool ... when they get back I'm going to try to ask as many questions as possible, you know, just learn and get better and develop."
Bennett had rookie struggles last season, but the Raiders are confident in his ability to make the right improvements and have a solid second season.
Draft analyst Brandon Tew of The 33rd Team wrote of Glaze, "He looks comfortable moving on either side of the line, but his overall size and athleticism see him fitting more on the right side. His patience and quick feet in pass protection will allow him to play on the outside. ... Will need more developing so he can consistently live on an island at the next level."
